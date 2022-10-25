A Survivor’s Journey Through Breast Cancer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For a mother, the gift of a child is priceless.

“I always say that God gave me this beautiful little girl to help me get through life”, says Brittany Hill.

And for 31 year old Brittany Hill ,she credits her 2 year daughter Mia, for saving her life.

“She’s done so much for me, that’s my little angel on earth”, says Brittany.

“At only 29 years old, Brittany says she and her family were enjoying life, then in May 2021 suddenly it all came to a stop.

“One night me and Mia were laying in the bed and she kicked me in my chest and I immediately felt the lump”, says Brittany.

That lump, Brittany says was Stage 2B Breast Cancer. With no history of Breast Cancer in her family, Brittany was shocked to hear the news.

“I started treatment at the end of June, a week before my 30th birthday”, says Brittany.

After 16 rounds of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and 25 rounds of radiation, Brittany is surviving each day and says thanks to Mia’s innocent kick, the cancer was found early.

“You’re always a survivor, whether you’re one day in chemo or 50 years out of chemo, because every day is a fight”, says Brittany.

Dr. James Hubbard with Carolina OB/GYN says in his years of practicing he’s seen patients battle Breast Cancer and survive, adding early detection is key.

“With any cancer, you catch it you get rid of it, you don’t, it gets rid of you”, says Hubbard.

Hubbard adds if you have a family history of breast cancer, speak with your doctor about genetic testing and once you hit age 40, get a mammogram.

As for Brittany, she says with the support of her family, she’s living proof you can survive, as she tries to live each day to the fullest.

“God has never failed me and he won’t fail me now, he’s gotten me through so much”, says Brittany.

Brittany Hill says she believes the age for a yearly mammogram should be lowered, so more women can find their cancer sooner.

She also adds for women and men to listen your body, if you know something is wrong, fight until you get answers which may mean seeing more than one doctor.

Her family has an organization called The Hart to Hart Breast Cancer Awareness Organization, you can learn more here: https://www.facebook.com/Hart2HartFoundationRHSC