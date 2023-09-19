A stretch of Highway 9 gets a name change in honor of a former Lancaster County Sheriff

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The stretch of Highway 9 in front of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office now has a new name in honor of a former sheriff.

The roadway will now be known as Sheriff Williford Lee Faile Memorial Highway, after the father of current Sheriff Barry Faile, in recognition of his service to the county for more than 28 years.

It’s all made possible by County representatives from both the Senate and State House who worked together to get the roadway’s name officially changed.

Each of those elected officials visited the sheriff’s office Tuesday to unveil the new road sign, and to meet with Faile’s family members.

“We’re very humbled, it means a lot and he would be just so surprised and humbled by this action,” Faile’s wife Peggy said after she received a duplicate of the sign. “We thank the delegation for what they have done. I’m sure the first time we go by it will be very emotional.”

Faile’s family said this just adds to the legacy of the Sheriff who passed in 2022 from natural causes, and the hopes the sign will help drivers remember his life and work.