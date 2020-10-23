A Rock Hill 4-Year-Old Creates Her Own Cake Business

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) What began as a lesson in responsibility and financial literacy has become a small business of sorts with a very small owner.

4-year-old Alise Jeter is the owner of Sweet Baby Cakes, here in Rock Hill. Her parents say she’s always enjoyed baking.

She makes and sells the 7 cake flavors herself, with a little extra help from her family.

She says she wants to be a baker when she grows up and her parents believe this small venture, now, will inspire her to continue doing what she loves into the future.

Alise Jeter, owner of Sweet Baby Cakes, says, “So I started because I like cake and I wanted to share with other people.”

James and Amie Jeter, Alise’s Parents, say, “I think trying to instill entrepreneurship, we really believe in the power of your voice and so showing her that even at four years old you can really create opportunities for yourself and it’s something that she’s excited about and some thing she enjoys so we’ve really been trying to just nurture her that and push that out even more.”

Alise says she host her pop-up every 2nd Saturday in different locations around York County.

For more information on Sweet Baby Cakes pop-up shops you can check out Sweet Baby Cakes Facebook Page.