A Proud Mom Telling Her Daughter’s Beautiful Story

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chances are you probably never met Terri Ledbetter from Lancaster, but her story is one worth telling.

Terri passed away suddenly at the age of 43. Her mom Janice Steele details her daughter’s life after a traumatic birth led to Terri’s developmental disabilities.

Terri’s Mom Janice Steele said, “An absolutely enjoyable child… she was full of life and joy. She is my heart and had challenges… she had complications at birth…. but the really beautiful thing about my daughter she lived her life with joy.”

Janice says she wanted to share her daughter’s story because she didn’t want Terri’s memories to disappear and that it became therapeutic to put pen on paper her story during the grieving process.

The book is described as a raw memoir that celebrates the highs and lows between the mother and daughter.

The story of Janice and Terri caught the attention of Hollywood and currently a movie based off the book “Remembering Terri” is in production and the film, which will be titled, Rise and Shine is slated to be released in 2024 on a streaming service.

The book “Remembering Terri” is now available on Amazon.