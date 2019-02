LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster Unity ARP Church hosted a prom for those with special needs with the help from the Tim Tebow Foundation. Similar events were happening at more than 600 churches all across the world, but here in the Tri-County, this was the only one. It was also the first time Lancaster was chosen to participate. In Friday’s newscast, we gave you a glimpse into the preparations. Now CN2’s Indira Eskieva takes you to the party.