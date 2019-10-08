A New Look: YC Sheriff’s Dept has new uniforms

Starting today – York County Sheriff’s Deputies are wearing new uniforms.

The uniforms are designed to be more functional, comfortable, and durable. They’re also designed to have long-term health benefits.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, says deputies carry around 30 pounds of equipment. These uniforms will redistribute that weight from the waist to the torso, taking stress off of the lower back and hips.

The shirts will be labeled “Sheriff” on the front left chest with badge design. The back of the shirts will also read “York County Sheriff”.