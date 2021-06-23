A New Group of Freedom Riders in Rock Hill Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Freedom Rides

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been 60 years since the freedom riders rode through the south up to Washington to fight for the equal rights of African Americans. Now, people from around the country are making that ride again. They are stopping in Rock Hill continuing to educate on the importance of voting rights.

60 years ago Freedom Riders made their journey from Louisiana to Washington D.C. making stops along the way including right here in Rock Hill. Now, the organization Black Votes Matter is doing the same. Moms Against Racism’s NaTasha McNeil shares why this trip is still so significant.

McNeil saying, “They are heading to Washington D.C. to commemorate that wonderful, wonderful year in history that we had freedom riders. They took that risk and stood for our voting rights to protect our voting rights and to fight injustice is across the U.S.A.”

The group is stopping in Rock Hill walking from Sweet Tea Cafe making stops at significant black markers and monuments, ending at Freedom Walkway.

“We are black citizens and African-American citizens every single day, so we’d like to make sure that we pay homage to those lives that were lost to injustices as well as celebrate our rights as humans here in the United States,” says McNeil.

It’s estimated there are 250 Freedom Riders here in Rock Hill commemorating the 60th anniversary and the freedom riders. Leaders say it’s important to continue making voices heard in the fight for equal voting rights.

Black Votes Matter’s Ronald James Jr. saying, “The things that we worked for, the things that we fought for about 60 years ago are being taken away, are being suppressed and we are here to fight for them over again. But not only just fight for those rights, to maintain those rights, but to fight for things even more.”

A local Black Lives Matter group also making a stop in the city bringing a moving memorial of 120 black lives lost to hate crimes and police violence.

Black Lives Matter South Carolina’s Bruce Wilson saying, “We want to show first of all individuals that people don’t know about, we know about George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, but we want to show individuals that you don’t know about and that you’ve never heard of. So we want to show their pictures, their names, and keep their memories and respect their families. And to also highlight the fact that it’s not over with, we’re still fighting for justice and equality.”

Now, 60 years later these groups hope to continue shedding light on the need for diversity, equal rights and justice.

“I’m just so grateful that our community’s coming out to welcome the freedom riders because back then, they were met with injustice, we want to make sure today, that they’re met with love and they are embraced,” says McNeil.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with Rock Hill leaders about this big anniversary.