A New and Improved City of York

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York is getting a long awaited face lift, thanks to a little help from the State of South Carolina.

York officials have worked with state representatives like Tommy Pope and Senator Wes Climer to secure $4.8 million dollars in funding to complete several projects in the city, ranging from a sidewalk installation on Lincoln road to a water line replacement on Liberty Street.

York City Manager Seth Duncan said, “These are big projects, nothing today is cheap, a lot of these water and sewer projects are millions and millions of dollars. And sometimes it’s harder for a small community like York to do all the heavy lifting ourselves. So that’s why we go out and we talk to our delegation and representatives to see what other revenue and resources might be available.”

The gifted funds will go towards the completion of 7 projects in total including the improvement of York’s wastewater treatment plant, which has been shutdown since 2019, giving the plant new life.

Residents can expect to see shovels in the ground for these projects by Fall.

York Mayor Mike Fuesser says he wanted to thank his staff for their work in targeting and presenting these projects to the counties delegation at the State House and putting York on their radar.

