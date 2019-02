LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) For years, fire departments depended on volunteers, and Lancaster County is no different. But as times change, fewer people are able to leave their jobs in the middle of the day to respond to calls. In order to prepare for the changing times, Lancaster County paid for a Fire Study — a look at what the county is doing right and wrong. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with how the findings include a need for more paid firefighters.