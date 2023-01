ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A father and coach in Rock Hill spends every Tuesday and Thursday night giving back to youth in our community.

But its not the love of the game getting him recognized, but his heart to serve.

In the video about, CN2’s Renee O’Neil introduces this week’s CN2 Hometown Hero who is changing lives one goal at a time.

To learn more about Train in Faith, visit: https://www.facebook.com/TrainInFaithSC