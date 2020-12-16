A Healthy Holiday w/ Jillian Clinton, SNAP-Education Dietitian

ROCK HILL, S .C. (CN2 TODAY) Jillian Clinton who is a SNAP -Education Dietitian with South Carolina DHEC gives us some simple & healthy holiday recipe ideas!

Holiday Brussels Sprout Salad

Serving Size:                        Prep Time: 15 minutes

Servings:  4                        Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups Brussels sprouts, shaved
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • ½ cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

  • Place shaved Brussels sprouts in a medium bowl. Toss in all other ingredients and mix well.
  • Let the salad sit at room temperature for 15 minutes prior to serving.

 

Pepper Crusted Pork Loin

Serving size: 4-ounces cooked         Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 6                                           Total Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½-pounds whole boneless pork loin
  • 3 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon 1% low-fat milk or low-fat buttermilk
  • 2 teaspoons fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 teaspoons ground pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ⅔ cup soft breadcrumbs
  • Cooking spray

 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
  2. Coat 13 x 9-inch casserole dish with cooking spray and place pork in dish.
  3. In a small mixing bowl, combine mustard, buttermilk, thyme, pepper, salt, and breadcrumbs. Whisk with a fork.
  4. Pour breadcrumb mixture onto meat.
  5. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 5 minutes.
  6. Uncover meat and bake for an additional 35-40 minutes, reaching internal temperature of 160 degrees F.
  7. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Brown Rice Pilaf

Serving Size: 2/3 cuprep Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 8                                    Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cups water
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 cups instant brown rice, uncooked
  • ¼ cup chopped or slivered almonds
  • 2 teaspoons dried parsley
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder

Directions:

  1. In a medium saucepan, combine water and broth. Bring to a boil.
  2. Stir in rice and return to a boil.
  3. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add almonds and all seasonings. Stir, cover saucepan, and simmer for 5 minutes.
  4. Remove from heat and stir. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes.
  5. Fluff lightly with a fork and serve warm.

 

SNAP-Ed Tips:

  • Serve this dish with our Chicken Creole or Ratatouille.
  • Substitute dry Italian seasoning in place of the dried parsley.
  • The almonds add a great crunch in this dish but can be left out. Substitute the almonds for pine nuts.

 

Recipe Inspired by USDA Healthy Eating on a Budget Cookbook

 

Black Bean Brownies

Serving Size: 1 brownie            Prep Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 16                                  Total Time: 45 minutes

 

Ingredients:

  • 3 large eggs
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
  • ½ cup brown sugar, firmly packed
  • ⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ⅓ cup chocolate, peanut butter, or butterscotch chips
  • ½ cup chopped nuts(optional)
  • Cooking spray

 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs, oil, and vanilla.
  3. Add beans and mash with fork until beans are barely visible, about 5 minutes.
  4. Stir in sugar, cocoa, and chocolate chips with a spatula until mixed well.
  5. Coat a 8 x 8 inch baking dish with cooking spray.
  6. Pour batter into dish. Bake for 25-30 minutes.
    • To see if fully baked, insert a knife into the center of brownies. The knife should come out clean.
  7. Let cool completely before cutting into 16 squares.

 

SNAP-Ed Tips:

  • Adding nuts will give texture and crunch to the brownies!

 

Recipe adapted from Cooking Matters https://www.shareourstrength.org/about#cooking-matters

 

Warm Spinach & Artichoke Yogurt Dip recipe from Dairy Alliance and linked here: https://thedairyalliance.com/dairy-recipes/baked-spinach-artichoke-yogurt-dip/

