A Healthy Holiday w/ Jillian Clinton, SNAP-Education Dietitian

ROCK HILL, S .C. (CN2 TODAY) Jillian Clinton who is a SNAP -Education Dietitian with South Carolina DHEC gives us some simple & healthy holiday recipe ideas!
Holiday Brussels Sprout Salad
Serving Size: Prep Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4 Total Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 cups Brussels sprouts, shaved
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- ½ cup pumpkin seeds
- 1/3 cup dried cranberries
- 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
- Place shaved Brussels sprouts in a medium bowl. Toss in all other ingredients and mix well.
- Let the salad sit at room temperature for 15 minutes prior to serving.
Pepper Crusted Pork Loin
Serving size: 4-ounces cooked Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 6 Total Time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
- 1 ½-pounds whole boneless pork loin
- 3 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon 1% low-fat milk or low-fat buttermilk
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 2 teaspoons ground pepper
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅔ cup soft breadcrumbs
- Cooking spray
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
- Coat 13 x 9-inch casserole dish with cooking spray and place pork in dish.
- In a small mixing bowl, combine mustard, buttermilk, thyme, pepper, salt, and breadcrumbs. Whisk with a fork.
- Pour breadcrumb mixture onto meat.
- Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 5 minutes.
- Uncover meat and bake for an additional 35-40 minutes, reaching internal temperature of 160 degrees F.
- Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Brown Rice Pilaf
Serving Size: 2/3 cuprep Time: 5 minutes
Servings: 8 Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups water
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 3 cups instant brown rice, uncooked
- ¼ cup chopped or slivered almonds
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan, combine water and broth. Bring to a boil.
- Stir in rice and return to a boil.
- Reduce heat to medium-low. Add almonds and all seasonings. Stir, cover saucepan, and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes.
- Fluff lightly with a fork and serve warm.
SNAP-Ed Tips:
- Serve this dish with our Chicken Creole or Ratatouille.
- Substitute dry Italian seasoning in place of the dried parsley.
- The almonds add a great crunch in this dish but can be left out. Substitute the almonds for pine nuts.
Recipe Inspired by USDA Healthy Eating on a Budget Cookbook
Black Bean Brownies
Serving Size: 1 brownie Prep Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 16 Total Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 large eggs
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup brown sugar, firmly packed
- ⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ⅓ cup chocolate, peanut butter, or butterscotch chips
- ½ cup chopped nuts(optional)
- Cooking spray
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs, oil, and vanilla.
- Add beans and mash with fork until beans are barely visible, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in sugar, cocoa, and chocolate chips with a spatula until mixed well.
- Coat a 8 x 8 inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- Pour batter into dish. Bake for 25-30 minutes.
- To see if fully baked, insert a knife into the center of brownies. The knife should come out clean.
- Let cool completely before cutting into 16 squares.
SNAP-Ed Tips:
- Adding nuts will give texture and crunch to the brownies!
Recipe adapted from Cooking Matters https://www.shareourstrength.org/about#cooking-matters
Warm Spinach & Artichoke Yogurt Dip recipe from Dairy Alliance and linked here: https://thedairyalliance.com/dairy-recipes/baked-spinach-artichoke-yogurt-dip/