A Healthy Holiday w/ Jillian Clinton, SNAP-Education Dietitian

ROCK HILL, S .C. (CN2 TODAY) Jillian Clinton who is a SNAP -Education Dietitian with South Carolina DHEC gives us some simple & healthy holiday recipe ideas!

Holiday Brussels Sprout Salad

Serving Size: Prep Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4 Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 cups Brussels sprouts, shaved

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

½ cup pumpkin seeds

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

Place shaved Brussels sprouts in a medium bowl. Toss in all other ingredients and mix well.

Let the salad sit at room temperature for 15 minutes prior to serving.

Pepper Crusted Pork Loin

Serving size: 4-ounces cooked Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 6 Total Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

1 ½-pounds whole boneless pork loin

3 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon 1% low-fat milk or low-fat buttermilk

2 teaspoons fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 teaspoons ground pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

⅔ cup soft breadcrumbs

Cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat 13 x 9-inch casserole dish with cooking spray and place pork in dish. In a small mixing bowl, combine mustard, buttermilk, thyme, pepper, salt, and breadcrumbs. Whisk with a fork. Pour breadcrumb mixture onto meat. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 5 minutes. Uncover meat and bake for an additional 35-40 minutes, reaching internal temperature of 160 degrees F. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Brown Rice Pilaf

Serving Size: 2/3 cuprep Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 8 Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups water

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

3 cups instant brown rice, uncooked

¼ cup chopped or slivered almonds

2 teaspoons dried parsley

2 teaspoons garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon onion powder

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, combine water and broth. Bring to a boil. Stir in rice and return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add almonds and all seasonings. Stir, cover saucepan, and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff lightly with a fork and serve warm.

SNAP-Ed Tips:

Serve this dish with our Chicken Creole or Ratatouille.

Substitute dry Italian seasoning in place of the dried parsley.

The almonds add a great crunch in this dish but can be left out. Substitute the almonds for pine nuts.

Recipe Inspired by USDA Healthy Eating on a Budget Cookbook

Black Bean Brownies

Serving Size: 1 brownie Prep Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 16 Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

3 large eggs

3 Tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup brown sugar, firmly packed

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

⅓ cup chocolate, peanut butter, or butterscotch chips

½ cup chopped nuts(optional)

Cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs, oil, and vanilla. Add beans and mash with fork until beans are barely visible, about 5 minutes. Stir in sugar, cocoa, and chocolate chips with a spatula until mixed well. Coat a 8 x 8 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Pour batter into dish. Bake for 25-30 minutes. To see if fully baked, insert a knife into the center of brownies. The knife should come out clean. Let cool completely before cutting into 16 squares.

SNAP-Ed Tips:

Adding nuts will give texture and crunch to the brownies!

Recipe adapted from Cooking Matters https://www.shareourstrength.org/about#cooking-matters

Warm Spinach & Artichoke Yogurt Dip recipe from Dairy Alliance and linked here: https://thedairyalliance.com/dairy-recipes/baked-spinach-artichoke-yogurt-dip/