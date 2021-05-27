A GoFundMe Page showing support to Tyler Terry has been taken down

CAMDEN , S.C. (CN2 News) – Alexander Cooke who is from Camden, South Carolina and is the Founder of the non-profit “Tomorrow for Today.” Cooke started a Go-Fund-Me account for Tyler Terry. Cooke has received a lot of back lash since he posted the link. Some reported the Go-Fund-Me page and others messaged him personally about how he shouldn’t be supporting a criminal. Cooke says he wanted to offer support for those like Terry, who he says, has lost their way at a young age.