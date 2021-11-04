A Fort Mill Family Remembers the Life of a Loved One 14 Years After His Untimely Death

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today, November 4th, is a day one Fort Mill family will never forget. It’s the day a son, lost his life at 15 y/o after getting hit on his bike riding along Highway-160. Now, 14 years later the family continues to share a creative way to keep his memory alive.

A Fort Mill family is coming together to remember a loved one whose life was lost too soon.

14 years ago today, 15-year-old Parrish Beach lost his life after spending several nights in a hospital. Parrish was riding his bike along this stretch of Highway-160 in Fort Mill when a speeding car struck him. Now, every year his family sets out this “Ghost Bike” in his honor. The bike goes up on the day he was hit, and comes down on the day he passed away.

Parrish’ mother Janet Beach, says, “We stop and we’re grateful for what we do have, and what the Lord has given us — but, it’s our way of remembering him and taking a moment to honor him and say we know where you are, we know what you’re doing.”

When drivers pass by they can see this white bike and remember a young man in this community who his family says, loved to fish, play baseball, and worship God. Parrish’s brother Brenden was 11 y/o when he passed away.

Parrish’s brother Brenden, says, “He was just, such an honorable role model. He was somebody you really could look up to. At such a young age he was just…he has a lot of words of wisdom for a kid. He would say things and it would help you understand. It would help adults understand. He was a man of God and he understood the word, he understood what he believed. Just for a kid, it was amazing.”

Parrish’s mother Janet says this “Ghost Bike” legacy is nationwide. It’s a reminder to drivers of the importance of staying safe on the road.

“Slow down, because those five minutes that you slowed down for somebody else, is you know, it’s life-changing,” says Janet.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with the family about the young life lost too soon.