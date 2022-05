ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A cry of prayer, many gathering across the country including right here in the tri-county on this National Day of Prayer. The day bringing the 48th Vice President Mike Pence to Rock Hill.

Lakewood Baptist Church holding a service this past Thursday, May 5th with hundreds gathering at the church to hear Pence speak and reflect on prayer, hope and challenges the country is facing.

