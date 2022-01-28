40 Years in Prison for a Christmas Murder

Hickory Grove, S.C. (CN2 News) – One of the three people charged in a deadly 2020 home invasion in Hickory Grove on Christmas Night has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Travis Baxter appeared in a York County courtroom on Thursday, January 27 and pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy.

Authorities say during the attack, which happened after dark at a home on Smith Ford Road, a 75-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife were beaten, tied up and robbed.

Investigators say the woman, Sarah Childers later died from her injuries.

Virginia Ratcliffe and Jackie Ray Childers, Jr., were also charged in connection with the attack.

Click above for full story.