A Breakdown Of Tri-County Cities Requiring, Encouraging Face Masks

FORT MILL, S.C. — The town of Fort Mill is the latest to join several cities in the Tri-County requiring face coverings.

Fort Mill Council made the decision Monday night just hours after Rock Hill passed a similar ordinance.

But across the Tri-County, enforcement methods and penalties differ.

In Fort Mill, penalties for violating the ordinance are similar to Rock Hill’s, that’s up to 100 dollars of a civil fine.

In Lancaster, there is no ordinance and no fines, just a resolution strongly encouraging residents to wear masks.

In Chester, it has one of the sternest policies. If people violate the ordinance, they could face up to 30 days in jail and up 500 dollars in fines.

But the Chester police department says it will not go after residents.

In the video above, CN2’s Indira Eskieva has what you should keep in mind as you travel across our region.