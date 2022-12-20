A Boutique Helping Women Deal with Cancer Gracefully

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new business is helping woman deal with Breast Cancer in a “unique way”.

Unique Boutique, a women’s shop that specializes in women who have had mastectomies, is located off Celanese Road and recently held its grand opening.

The family owned business since 1981 has multiple locations in North Carolina offers mastectomy bras, breast forms and wigs for any woman going through chemo, fashion apparel and even gift ideas.

The General manager says they want to make this a special shopping experience for women that doesn’t feel like a doctor’s visit.

Unique Boutique

Monday – Thursday @ 10 AM – 4 PM

Friday @ 10 AM – 2 PM

2155 Celanese Rd.| Rock Hill

www.uniqueboutiquenc.com

(803) 302-3479

Appointments are not necessary, anyone is welcome to stop by and shop.