9/11: Legacy Lives On

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Each year people gather on the bridge over I-77 on Sutton Road in York County to wave American flags in honor of those who died on September 11th, 2001.

The tradition began when a U.S. Navy Veteran, Leonard Farrington grabbed his American flag from home and went to the bridge 20 years ago when he heard the news.

He stayed on the bridge all day to show his respect for America and those who perished.

Leonard passed away in 2012 but his tradition continues.

In the video above, his wife, Betty shares her memory of that day and why it is so important to never forget.

The Rolling Thunder, Rock Hill Chapter now hosts the event each year. Members are inviting anyone to come out Saturday, September 11th from 8 AM until 10 AM. They ask to please bring your own flag.