12 Yr. Old Bakes 1,600 Cookies, Raises Money for Rock Hill Miracle Park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Construction for Rock Hill’s Miracle Park is making progress.

Right now the playground equipment is being installed.

This all inclusive playground for children and adults with all abilities is an 8 million dollar project, with money raised members of the community.

Emma Sessions is in the 6th grade and decided to back 1,600 cookies and then sold them to raise money for Rock Hill Miracle Park.

Emma presented a check of $1,500.00 to Alice Davis who is on the Miracle Park Executive Team to help with the progress of Miracle Park.

Emma has to brothers who will benefit from Miracle Park along with her. Both brothers, Asher and Ben helped Emma deliver the cookies.

To learn more about Miracle Park https://www.miracleparkrockhill.com/