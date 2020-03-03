5th Congressional District Candidate Ramin Mammadov Running Against Ralph Norman

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Congressman Ralph Norman is not running unopposed.

Others have already thrown their name in the ring for the the 5th congressional district seat.

One man is Ramin Mammadov from Lancaster County.

Mammadov is a member of the Democratic party and says he’s running his campaign based on faith, loyalty and integrity.

The candidate says he is deeply concerned with the shift in our country’s political discourse and he chose to run to make a difference.

Mammadov believes he’s the right man for the job and a better choice than his opponent. For him- it’s time for a fresh take on leadership in the state.

“Unfortunately what I see today the word integrity is missing in the vocabulary of a lot of politicians today. I see that peoples interest, our interests aren’t represented anymore – what’s being represented is special interests. So what I’m trying to do is bring the unity back to the community, building the bridges for our community to move forward.”

