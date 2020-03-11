5th Congressional District Candidate Moe Brown Running Against Ralph Norman

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) After working under Nikki Haley at the Department of Commerce, the former University of South Carolina football star says he wants to bring a change to our state.

Many of his former teammates, politicians and area leaders coming out to support Brown –whose platform focuses on affordable housing, accessible and affordable healthcare and addressing poverty.

Brown says he believes people in the 5th district care about these issues and want to see change but he says the current government and his opponent, current Congressman Ralph Norman, isn’t working for the people.

“He has decided that he’s gonna serve instead of serve our country, and serve this district – and it’s too many people that’s being left out on the sidelines, that it’s literally hurting and government is supposed to be there to help support not put barriers up and make it more difficult for the residents of this district and of this state and of this country,” says Brown.

Former democrat Candidate Ramin Mammadov also attending Brown’s event and announcing he’s stepping out of the race for the 5th Congressional District. He says he’s fully supporting Moe Brown’s campaign, saying he believes Brown is the man for the seat.