$50,000 Powerball® Winning Ticket Sold in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A customer, who added Double Play® to their Powerball® ticket at the QuikTrip in Rock Hill, is $50,000 richer.

The ticket was sold at the QuikTrip #1091 at 990 S. Cherry Rd in Rock Hill and won big in Saturday night’s Double Play® with odds of 1 in 913,129.

Double Play® debuted in South Carolina in August. For an additional $1, players can add Double Play® to their Powerball® ticket for another chance to match their Powerball® numbers in a separate drawing.

