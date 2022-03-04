5 People Arrested on Drug Bust Charges

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit arresting several people during a search on Wilson Street in Fort Mill.

Investigators charging Lacey Whelchel and Joshua Charles with Trafficking Meth and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl – Marijuana – Xanaz and other drugs.

Officers say both Whelchel and Charles had two prior drug convictions on their criminal Histories.

Authorities found a camper on the property and found Kayla Long and Adrian Henderson and Preston Oliver.

Oliver faces Fentanyl charges, Henderson is looking at meth charges and Long has been charged with Trafficking Meth and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.

Detectives say both Henderson and Oliver had one prior drug conviction on their criminal histories.