YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A 45-year-old man is dead after a crash occurred in York County Thursday morning.

The York County Coroner’s were called to Sutton Springs Road and Pamela Road in York to investigate the crash.

Authorities say Daniel Callahan of York was the driver of a car that left the road and overturned.

He was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office are investigating.

Autopsy and toxicology is pending.