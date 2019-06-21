4 Facing Drug Charges in Lancaster County

4 Face Burglary and Drug Charges

Here’s the press release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:



“A search for stolen property by investigators of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, June 18, 2019, resulted in burglary and drug charges against four people. The owners of a home on Flat Creek Road reported on June 15, 2019, that the home had been burglarized sometime over the preceding week. The home contained many collectible “picker” type items, many of which were missing. Investigators developed suspects and information that the burglary occurred during the nighttime. Tuesday investigators went to the home of two of the suspects at 892 Hilldale Drive, Lancaster, where they found Dena Nicole Rollings Orrell, age 31, and Charles Lee Sims, Jr., age 46. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home and recovered several items reported stolen from the Flat Creek Road home. Orrell and Sims were taken into custody.

While executing the search warrant for stolen property, investigators observed evidence of illegal drugs. A separate search warrant for narcotics was obtained, and agents of the Drug Task Force found 11 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, a suspected Alprazolam pill, a smoking pipe, digital scales, and a 9 mm pistol without a serial number. William Martin Stanley, age 46, of Rock Hill, was also at the home on Hilldale Drive and was taken into custody for those items.

Also while at the home on Hilldale Drive investigators learned that other stolen property from the Flat Creek Road burglary would be at the home of William Patrick Threatt, age 46, at 507 Kershaw Street, Lancaster. Investigators obtained a search warrant for that home where they found Threatt and items taken from Flat Creek Road. They also found suspected Methamphetamine, a prescription pill, and a smoking pipe. Threatt was taken into custody.

Dena Nicole Rollings Orrell

Burglary Second Degree

Bond of $25,000.00 has not been posted.

Charles Lee Sims, Jr.

Burglary Second Degree

Bond of $50,000.00 has not be posted.

William Patrick Threatt

Burglary Second Degree

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession of Gabapentin without a Prescription

Bonds totaling $50,000.00 have not been posted.

William Martin Stanley

Trafficking Methamphetamine 10-28 Grams

Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Possession of a Pistol with an Obliterated Serial Number

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Stanley’s bond was denied.

Sheriff Barry Faile said, “Evidence shows those responsible for this burglary went into the home more than once and took items other than those which we recovered. We are continuing this investigation and hope to recover other stolen items. Charges on others could be forthcoming. Folks should take care when buying property ‘off the street’ and should contact us if they suspect the property is stolen. Our investigators and Drug Task Force agents had a busy day Tuesday executing three search warrants on this case and making another drug trafficking arrest.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.”