3rd Teen Charged in Double Murder Case

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS): A 3rd teenager now in custody for the murders of Zyon Minton & Digerian Foster.

Here’s information from RHPD:

“The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was able to develop a third suspect as a result of the investigation into the Double Homicide that occurred on January 23rd, 2021, on Byars Street.

Seventeen-year-old John’quavius La’Quan Kelly was issued warrants for two counts of Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, and Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence. Kelly is being charged as an Adult for these crimes.

Kelly, who is currently detained in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice on unrelated charges, was transported on February 19th, 2021 to the Rock Hill Law Center and served with his warrants.

Kelly had a Bond Hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court where his Bond was Denied.”