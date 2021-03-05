3rd Arrest in Chester Co. Murder of Antonio Thompson

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says it has made a 3rd arrest in the murder case of victim, Antonio Thompson.

Public Information Officer, Grant Suskin says Mary Elizabeth Muckenfuss, age 30, has been charged with Accessory to Murder after the fact.

-The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says Thompson was found dead body in a wooded area early Sunday morning around 1 AM on February 28th off Woods Road.

Kenneth Tyrone Wherry and Lavondia Elisia Wherry are also charged in the crime.

Investigators say a vehicle occupied by the suspects and another person was traveling near the area of Highway 72 North and Cedarhurst Road when Kenneth Wherry allegedly shot Thomspson and later disposed of his body in that wooded area

Lavondia is believed to have been driving the vehicle, and assisted in disposing of the body.

A motive has not been released at this time but officials say the use of crack cocaine was an important factor that led to the death of the victim.

Suskin says they believe this murder occurred sometime Saturday morning. However, the Sheriff’s Office did not receive the initial information about the murder until late Saturday night.

This investigation is ongoing and SLED is also assisting.