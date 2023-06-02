$30 million grant helping to Gear Up Chester County students for life after High School

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A $30 million grant is helping students not only graduate, but stay successful after school.

Voorhees University in Denmark, South Carolina is looking to help Chester County students through an academic program called Gear Up.

The program’s goal is to prepare current 7th and 8th grade students for life after high school by closely following their educational career and offering various support services like career counseling, tutoring and more.

Staff say the The program kicked off about a year ago, but an event was held on June 2nd to try and get community leaders on board.