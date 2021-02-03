3 South Pointe High School Student Athletes Commit to Play at the Collegiate Level

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) We begin our team coverage at South Pointe High School where several athletes signed on the dotted line including one Football Player who is without one of his biggest cheerleaders.

South Pointe high school athletes committing to play collegiate sports, on this Wednesday, feeling the excitement.

South Pointe Football Starter, Colin Karhu, committing to North Greenville University, says, “I didn’t think I’d ever get to that level. I’m ready for the talent that’s going to be there, just the coaching staff, everything. Everything is going to be great, I’m excited.”

Grateful for the support of their coaches, teammates, families and friends, these athletes are excited to put the pandemic behind them and take things to the next level.

3 year Football Starter, Troy Frazier, committing to Benedict College, says, “It means a lot. I’m one of the first to go to college for football so that means a lot to me. Now, I have a younger cousin that’s gonna look up to me.”

Not just competition, but adversity. That’s what these athletes are facing here at South Pointe high school. One athlete, just losing his father — who is a big football supporter — only months before the season started.

3 year Starter and 2020 Lineman of the year, Ernie Greenwood, committing to Newberry College, lost his father just months before football season.

“Oh he would’ve loved today. With the South Pointe team he helped with the stampede auction, he did that every year. Mainly, he’d come to school and I didn’t know he was coming to school… he’d be running around….So I think it’d be a great day for him, he’d love it here.”

His father, also named Ernie Greenwood, meant a lot to the team and South Pointe family. The 2020 Tri-County lineman says his dad and family motivate him to press on.

“I think it was my mom and my brother, you know. I actually hung out with him that night, me and him got dinner. So, I feel like just him, thinking about him all the time, 24/7 and you know just keep on lifting, running and getting bigger and stronger, so yeah. At the collegiate level I’m looking to just show who I am. Show you know. why am playing college football,” says Greenwood.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson speaking with the student athletes at South Pointe about the milestone and adversity faced along the way.