3 Shot Outside Event Venue in Rock Hill, Police Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say three people were shot outside an event venue on Saturday, November 26th. All victims are expected to survive.

According to police, they were called to Charlotte Metro Event Venue, which is on Cinema Drive in Rock Hill, around 11:26 PM.

When officers arrived they found people fleeing in vehicles from the parking lot.

Officers say witnesses told them they heard the shooting but did not see the suspects.

Eleven shell casings were found in the parking lot.

Not long after the shooting, officers learned three male victims from the incident were at Piedmont Medical Center for injuries.

Police say one man had several gunshot wounds but was stable and then transferred to Atrium.

The other two males had gunshot wounds to their legs. All victims are expected to recover, police say.

Police say the victims told them they heard the gunshots and began running, however, they never saw who was doing the shooting.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this incident.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, they are asked to call 803 329 7293.