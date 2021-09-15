2nd Suspect Arrested in Chester Co. After High Speed Chase

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says wanted suspect, Gage Plourde is now in custody.

According to Public Information Officer, Grant Suskin, at 2 PM on Wednesday, September 15th agents with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SC DNR) spotted Gage Plourde walking along Highway 21 near Highway 200 in the Great Falls area.

Suskin says Plourde was taken into custody and was transported to the Chester County Detention Center by sheriff deputies.

Gage Plourde and Hope Smith both ran from deputies after Plourde led them on high speed chase that started in Charlotte and ended in Chester County on Deer Branch Road on Monday, September 13th.

Officials says Plourde was driving a stolen car from Virginia.

After deputies from Chester County and York County setup a perimeter, Smith was taken into custody shortly after.

Plourde was on the run until Wednesday afternoon.

Suskin says the sheriff’s office would like to thank the community for remaining vigilant and providing them with information during this search. They also would like to thank their partners with SC DNR for their assistance in his capture.