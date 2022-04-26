$25,000 Grants Up For Grabs – How You Can Help Two Rock Hill Non-Profits

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant Program has narrowed its top 200 finalists and Rock Hill has non-profits on the list!

Of the three in South Carolina, The Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation and The Life House Women’s Shelter, need your vote by May 6 to win! The Top Vote getter will receive $25,000 towards its non-profit.

See official release below.

Communities across the United States answered the call from State Farm® to submit causes that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods. Now these projects need your help. From April 27 through May 6, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite causes at www.neighborhoodassist.com to help bring a $25,000 grant to each of the top 100 vote-getters.

Four thousand submissions were received in February through State Farm Neighborhood Assist, a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists, of which 41 states are represented.

North and South Carolina each have 3 causes in the Top 200.



Feeding the Future: Back the Pack Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation Rock Hill SC https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2042199?tmaadmin=cx5wne6n59n58uaa The Life House Women’s Shelter The Life House Women’s Shelter Rock Hill SC https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2042606?tmaadmin=cx5wne6n59n58uaa

“In celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary, the program is awarding more grant dollars than ever in 2022,” said Jonathan Porwick, North Carolina Vice President, Agency for State Farm. “We encourage everyone to vote for their favorite causes to make a big impact in their communities.”

For a complete list of the top 200 causes or to vote for a cause, go to www.neighborhoodassist.com starting April 27 at 12:00am ET.