24-Year-old Woman Arrested for Domestic Violence

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Wednesday, February 9, the Rock Hill Police Department charging Kia Anthony, 24, of Rock Hill for Domestic Violence 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits.

Officers said they arrived at the 700 block of Greenbriar Avenue after receiving reports of a gun being fired. Officers say Anthony was having a verbal argument with her boyfriend when she fired the gun into the air.

The boyfriend told officers he and Anthony had been arguing while he was packing his car. He said she swung a baseball bat and later a shovel at him before firing the gun.

The shell casing, collected from the driveway, and the firearm were retrieved and entered into evidence.

On February 9, 2022, at 3:39 p.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Greenbriar Avenue for reports of gunshots being fired.

Officers arrived on scene and spoke to Kia Anthony who stated she was having a verbal argument with her boyfriend. Anthony stated during the argument she entered the home retrieving a handgun and firing it into the air.

Officers spoke to the boyfriend who stated that he was having a verbal argument with Anthony and that he was trying to pack his belongings into his vehicle. They continued to argue, and Anthony swung a baseball bat and later a shovel at him. When he began to enter his vehicle and leave, Anthony presented the handgun and fired it.

Officers located a shell casing in the driveway. Officers also recovered the firearm used during the incident. The shell casing and firearm were taken and entered into evidence.

Anthony, 24 of Rock Hill, was arrested and issued warrants for Domestic Violence 1st Degree and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence. Anthony was also issued a citation for Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits.