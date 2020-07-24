24 Foundation’s 24 Hours Of Booty Gets People Moving To Raise Money, Awareness To Cancer

ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you are going to be in the downtown area of Rock Hill on Friday and all day Saturday, you may see many people on bikes, riding to help those battling cancer.

We’ve been promoting the 24 Foundation’s Fundraiser – The 24 Hours of Booty – Unlooped event.

It’s a 24-hour event to raise awareness and funds to help people who are fighting the disease.

A local face and cyclist, Scott Wentzky, has been raising moving for months leading up to the event. He explains the importance of the 24 foundation.

Wentzky said, “We are trying to help patients that are having a harder time this year, so it’s definitely a cause that;s close for me. I lost my mom to cancer in 2016 and you know, so I know that fight that a lot of people are doing. We were fortunate we didn’t have a whole lot of crazy issues, but other people, they need some help, and if we can help those programs, that’s all we’re trying to do.”

Also, its not too late to take part, come out to the parking lot of St. Johns United Methodist Church on Elizabeth Lane in Rock Hill at 7 p.m. Friday, 7/24.