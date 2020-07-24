24 Foundation – 24 Hours of Booty Event

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The 24 Foundation, 24 Hours of Booty fundraising event starts tonight at 7 PM.

If you are going to be in the downtown area of Rock Hill Friday and all day Saturday you may see many people on bikes, riding to help those battling cancer.

It’s a 24 hour event to raise awareness and funds to help people who are fighting the disease.

A local face, Scott Wentzky has been raising moving for months leading up to the event.

He explains the importance of the 24 foundation.

It is not to late to take part, come out to the parking lot of St. Johns United Methodist Church on Elizabeth Lane right here in Rock Hill at 7 PM Friday evening.

You can also donate by visiting https://www.24foundation.org/