New RH Superintendent Named, Dr. Tommy Schmolze Set to Earn $232,000 Annually

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Monday night the Rock Hill School Board is holding its last scheduled meeting of the year and it’s coming with a big item on the agenda. Over the weekend the board held a Zoom meeting to officially offer Dr. Tommy Schmolze the job of Rock Hill Schools Superintendent.

He accepted the offer and is set to start at the end of January – but leaders say it could be sooner. The vote was 7-0 to offer him a 3 year contract for $232,000 a year. He says he hopes it will be a long term affair, adding this is a moment he’s been waiting for his entire career.

The Rock Hill Board of Trustees says it received broad interest from many qualified candidates from a variety of states and also adding it’s grateful to Interim Superintendent Dr. John Jones who will return to his position as Chief Academic and Accountability Officer.

Here’s the official release:

“The Rock Hill Schools Board of Trustees met and announced Dr. Tommy Schmolze as the district’s next superintendent on Saturday evening. The Rock Hill Board of Trustees received broad interest from many very qualified candidates from a variety of states and backgrounds for the position of Rock Hill Schools Superintendent.

“The Board is very excited about tonight’s decision, and we are all in agreement that Dr. Schmolze is the perfect fit for our community and our students,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Helena Miller. “He is coming home to the district that he first started at, and we know that our district will be in excellent hands under his leadership. His commitment to the Rock Hill community and vision for our future is what impressed the Board during the interview process.”

Dr. Tommy Schmolze currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Student Services at Fort Mill School District. His career includes working as a principal at both middle and high school levels, high school English teacher and coach. He earned his BS in Education from Clemson University, his MA in Educational Leadership and Supervision from Winthrop University, and his Doctor of Education degree from Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Schmolze has been an active part of the Rock Hill community for the past 29 years.

Interim Superintendent Dr. John Jones will return to his position as Chief Academic and Accountability Officer. “The Board is very grateful for the service of interim superintendent Dr. John Jones,” Miller said. “And we look forward to Dr. Schmolze and him working together on a smooth transition for our staff and district during January. Dr. Jones continues to be a cherished employee — collectively the Board wants to say thank you to all the candidates that sought this position.””