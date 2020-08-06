22 Suspected Non-Fatal Overdoses in 1 Wk in York Co.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Keystone Substance Abuse Services released new information this week regarding the opioid epidemic in York County.

Leaders with Keystone say there were 22 suspected, non-fatal drug overdoses in one week in the county.

The South Carolina Overdose Emergency Response Team believes a number of these overdoses are related to counterfeit Roxycodone also known as Roxys, that contains a potent amount of deadly Fentanyl.

In the video above Keystone Prevention Director, Alexandra Greenawalt explains more on the drug and how Keystone is working to stop overdoses.

