21-year-old Robbed at Gunpoint, Student Neighbors Feel Unsafe

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – A sidewalk near Winthrop University’s campus is where a 21-year-old male says he was robbed at gun point, Rock Hill Police are searching for that suspect.

According to the report, the victim said he wasn’t paying attention until he heard footsteps coming towards him and when he turned around he found a masked man an arms length away pointing a gun at him, demanding his wallet.

The suspect police are looking for is described as a male, about 5 foot 9 to 10 inches, medium build.

He was wearing a black hoody, dark gloves, and blue jeans.

We talked to Walk to Campus officials who say they’re happy to work with concerned residents, but the sidewalk where the robbery occurred is public domain.

We spoke with Rock Hill city officials, who tell us the utilities department is looking into the lighting situation on College Avenue, to make sure it meets the lighting requirements for a residential area.

CN2’s Alexandria Savage speaking with concerned neighbors.