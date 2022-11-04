2022 York County Council District 3 Candidates

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Time to focus on York County Council District 3, where Robert Winkler is not seeking another term, so a few face will represent Western York County.

Republican Tommy Adkins is up against Democrat Michael Schonfeld.

Schonfeld is a business owner with the RideAbility Therapeutic Riding farm as well as at Clover Chiropractic Care. He says he sees the county’s growth as inevitable and wants to focus on preparing his district for the long term effects of growing pains.

Adkins has lived in York County his whole life and even runs the Tucker Adkins Dairy Farm.

He says he’s a strong believer in giving the power to the people and wants to see the County grow but would like to see things slow down and get done in a smart way.

Click below to watch their full interviews.

Tommy Adkins

Learn more about Tommy Adkins. Click here.

Michael Schonfeld

Learn more about Michael Schonfeld. Click here.