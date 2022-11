ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Christmasville offers ice skating, horse and carriage rides, entertainment and Santa, but was developed primarly as an economic boost to the area businesses.

We sit down with ChristmasVille Chair Allison Cleveland to talk about the excitement this year’s festival is sure to bring.

Save the Date:

December 1-4

Downtown Rock Hill

