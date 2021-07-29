2020 Summer Olympic Games

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Lauren Issac better known as Lauren Cholewinski retired as a speedskating Olympian in 2014. Lauren had big dreams to compete in the Olympics. At the age of 17 she traveled to Utah to make those dreams come true. As the 2020 Summer Olympics are happening now , CN2s Rae’L Jackson is speaking with the retired Olympian about her experience and the pressures athletes face while competing .