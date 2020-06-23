2020 Primary Runoff Election Results: York County Council District 1 & 6, SC Senate 16 Seat

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The results are in for the 2020 primary runoff election.

We’re focusing on three races in our area.

Below are the unofficial numbers for the York County Council District 1 and 6 races, as well as the SC Senate 16 seat.

SC Senate Seat 16

All precincts reporting and absentee votes

Michael Johnson: 4,686

Tom Nichols: 3,864

York County Council District 1

All absentee votes and precincts reporting

Tom Audette: 1,784

Debi Cloninger: 1,629

York County Council District 6



All absentee votes and precincts reporting

Britt Blackwell (I): 1,100

Brandon Guffey: 1,651



Visit SCVotes.org for more details.