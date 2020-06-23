2020 Primary Runoff Election Results: York County Council District 1 & 6, SC Senate 16 Seat

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The results are in for the 2020 primary runoff election.
We’re focusing on three races in our area.
Below are the unofficial numbers for the York County Council District 1 and 6 races, as well as the SC Senate 16 seat.
SC Senate Seat 16
All precincts reporting and absentee votes
Michael Johnson: 4,686
Tom Nichols: 3,864
York County Council District 1
All absentee votes and precincts reporting
Tom Audette: 1,784
Debi Cloninger: 1,629
York County Council District 6
All absentee votes and precincts reporting
Britt Blackwell (I): 1,100
Brandon Guffey: 1,651
