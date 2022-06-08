$2-Million Could Fund Much Needed Fire Station in Fort Lawn

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two million dollars, that’s how much State Representative, Randy Ligon says he’s anticipating South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to sign over to be used to build a new fire station in Fort Lawn.

The need for the new station coming as E & J Gallo Winery, which is set to bring a $423 million investment and close to 500 jobs, is currently under construction and providing top of the line fire service is critical.

