2 Children Battling Cancer, Both Families Getting Support – Upcoming Fundraiser “Pause in the Community”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Ladies from one local church so moved after realizing two families with ties to their Lifepointe Church community had children battling cancer that they couldn’t sit still. These women knew they had to do something, and they are.

The Ladies are hosting an event this Friday night they’re calling Pause In The Community to benefit the families of Eden Blount and Park Shropshire.

Eden who turns one next week has four brothers and Park is almost 4-years-old has one sister. Both, Eden and Park, were diagnosed with Cancer within 4 months of each other.

The Pause In The Community happy hour event is being held in the Springfield community in Fort Mill. Tickets are $100 each and this group has high hopes the community will step up and show these families a lot of love.

Pause In The Community

Friday, April 22 | 6 pm – 8 pm

Ages 21 and up

Tickets: $100

edenandpark.eventbrite.com

Live music by Whiskey Dollars, beer, wine, a specialty cocktail and small bites and an auction and raffle.

Their auction is also available online starting Tuesday, April 19th – Click here for silent auction online

More Information:

pauseincommunity@gmail.com

(803) 992-6996

The group is still accepting corporate sponsorships and silent auction items.