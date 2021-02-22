19 Yr. Old Charged with Reckless Homicide in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Rock Hill Police Department says 19 year old Justin Valdez of Rock Hill has been charged with Reckless Homicide following a collision that left one person dead, 3 seriously injured and 3 others with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Public Information Officer, Lt. Michael Chavis Valdez was was driving a white Infiniti Q50 in a reckless manner while traveling North on Celanese Road Saturday, February 20th around 8:26 PM.

Police say his recklessness resulted in a loss of control of the vehicle causing it to traveling into the opposite lane where it struck a Chevrolet Equinox. Valdez’s vehicle was then struck by a Nissan Pathfinder.

The front passenger in Valdez’s vehicle an 18-year-old female suffered serious injury and remains in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, a 56-year-old female, was transported to PMC with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased. The York County Coroner has identified the victim as 56 year-old – Teresa Hewetson of York.

The front passenger of the Chevrolet Equinox, a 61-year-old male, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. Three others in the Nissan Pathfinder suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Valdez suffered minor injuries in the collision and was transported to Piedmont Medical Center. After being treated, Valdez was arrested and charged with Reckless Homicide.

Chavis says because of the severity of the injuries the Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the collision.