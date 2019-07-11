19-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Prison in Home Invasion Case

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — A 19-year-old man accused of terrorizing a couple in their own home last August was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Collin Jenkins pled guilty to four charges, including burglary and armed robbery. The Solicitor’s Office says Jenkins was armed and wearing a face mask when he broke into a home in the McConnell’s community.

Sixteenth Circuith Assistant Solicitor Blaine Pleming said Jenkins lived just a mile from the residence, and he planned the attack.

“When arrested he informed the detectives that he selected the family because they had nice cars parked and assumed they had a lot of money,” Pleming said.

Pleming said the couple was sleeping when Jenkins went into their bedroom with the gun pointed, and that he demanded money and keys to their car. Detectives say Jenkins led them on a 10 mile chase, which ended when he crashed the car.

“It is time I face consequences for my actions,” Jenkins said, apologizing to the couple for his decisions.

Jenkins was sentenced to 15 years in prison.