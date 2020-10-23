16-Year-Old From Rock Hill Starts His Own Business to Save For a Car

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A Rock Hill 16-year-old is saving up for a car and he’s doing it by baking. He’s taking one of his favorite hobbies and making it profitable.

16-year-old Patrick Keller recently started his own business selling his homemade baked goods to morning commuters.

“I do enjoy baking. It’s one of my favorite past times, because usually I get to eat some of it but, now I’m baking it for other people and I like to see them coming back for more,” says Keller.

He says he first started this venture to raise $4,000 to buy his first car but the opportunity has taught him so much and has really gotten him in with Rock Hill‘s community.

Patrick’s mom, Deana Keever, says, “It was interesting because Patrick had this idea that he wanted to start a baking business. After I told him that he had to make some money for his own car purchase and I wasn’t just gonna buy it for him so he said I’m gonna start baking. And he set up a stand outside so, even the very first morning that he was out here he met a few challenges, but, he has learned to overcome them and as he says he has learned some business skills.”

“It’s teaching me a lot of business management skills, and how to organize myself and have a business schedule and not be too stressed out,” says Keller.

His business started attracting area entrepreneurs and leaders attention like Christopher Barnes, J.M. Cope and Knowledge Perk — who all contributed supplies and valued advice.

“So I really hope that he just pays attention to the lessons that is possible for this because these are things that are only going to help him in life,” says Ryan Sanderson, with Knowledge Perk.

Patrick says this has been a great opportunity one that he enjoys that allows him to get to know the community.

“To me it means a lot usually they like my food and they appreciate me being out here to serve them,” says Keller.

