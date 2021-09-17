14 Yr. Old Arrested for Attempted Murder, Police Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say a 14 y/o has been arrested and charged with two counts of Attempted Murder as well as other charges.

Police say officers responded to the intersection of Workman Street and Flint Street Extension for shots fired on Friday, September 10th around 6:40 PM.

According to Pubic Information Officer, Lt. Michael Chavis, when officers met the caller, who said a young black male wearing a burgundy and gray sweatshirt on a bicycle, fired shots at a Mercedes on Workman Street. The male then dropped his bike and ran on foot toward East Main Street.

Later in the evening officers got a call and met with the two victims who were in the Mercedes.

Officers say the victims explained while driving on Workman Street a young black male on a bicycle started firing shots at the vehicle. Officers saw bullet holes on the Mercedes.

After investigating, on September 16th detectives arrested a 14 y/o juvenile for the shooting.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Possession of a Pistol by a person under 18, and Possession of a Weapon during a Crime of Violence.

The juvenile was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice to await court appearances.