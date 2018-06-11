14-year-old Killed

Two communities in mourning. a Rock Hill teen shot and killed outside a Chester county home. it happened Sunday night and tonight those charged are in jail.Officials say 14-

year-old Jada Jones was a student at Rawlinson road Middle school and Raven academy during the 2017-2018 school year. Our news partner wbtv reporting she collapsed in her sister’s arms after being shot.

Deputies arresting two men in connection with the incident – Raphael Carter is charged with Murder and possession of a weapon in a violent crime. Hezekiah Tinsley is charged as an accessory in the shooting death- the two are now in police custody. Both are from Chester county. CN2’s Kathryn Andreoli in Chester County with the latest.