13-Year-Old Tucker Gandy Saves The Day, Helps Police Find Missing Bikes

TEGA CAY, S.C. — He’s a 13-year-old who attends Gold Hill Middle School and enjoys playing outside with his pals.

But that’s not all this teen stays busy with. Several weeks ago – Tucker Gandy stepped up to help two Tega Cay police officers do their job.

“He showed what doing the right thing means, which is something here in Tega Cay that we preach a lot. He did the right thing by knowing and being able to help and stepping up,” Officer Massoud said. “And hopefully, a lot of people around would use Tucker as an example”

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid tells us what Tucker did and how the officers are awarding him in big ways.

Way to go, Tucker!